National Bankshares Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$0.65

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 87.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Up 7.3 %

VNP stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.13. 390,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$455.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 5N Plus

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.