National Bankshares Raises 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$0.65

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 87.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
5N Plus Trading Up 7.3 %
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at 5N Plus
In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
