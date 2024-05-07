Meter Governance Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $50.83 million and approximately $234,450.66 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,620,627 coins and its circulating supply is 35,979,822 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,614,242 with 35,975,006 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.43148826 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $268,466.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.