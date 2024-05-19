First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 240 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 425,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 779,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

