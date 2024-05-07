BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $11.56 on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. 1,243,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

