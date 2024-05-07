RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.47 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 71.41%. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCMT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

