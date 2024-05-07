Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. 791,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

