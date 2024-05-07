Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $16.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 86,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $846.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

