SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,905 shares of company stock worth $190,273 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 48.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 678,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 475,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,165. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

