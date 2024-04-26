Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 4,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 108,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 66,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.12. 5,381,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.