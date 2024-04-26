ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $349.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.80. 404,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,555. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

