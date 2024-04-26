Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 914,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

