Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

TSCO stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 903,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

