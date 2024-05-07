Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSO

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 120.24% and a negative net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.