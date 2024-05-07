Wrapped TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $10.51 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.51 billion and approximately $2.79 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,511,363,152 coins and its circulating supply is 87,511,349,907 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,513,302,370.22113 with 87,513,298,737.06468 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11892979 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,479,464.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

