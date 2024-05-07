BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTAI stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

