BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
BTAI stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $29.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.