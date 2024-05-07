Robert W. Baird Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $112.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

