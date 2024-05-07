Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 668,002 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,816,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

