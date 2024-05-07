Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.05% from the company’s previous close.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.98.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

About Alto Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,116 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.