Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

