Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.50.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

