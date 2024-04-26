Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.44.

Shares of TSE:POW traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 463,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,503. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.33. The company has a market cap of C$21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5349398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

