Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$101.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s current price.
BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
