Celestica (TSE:CLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Celestica Trading Down 0.7 %

CLS traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 399,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$14.31 and a 1-year high of C$68.91.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.9819121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

In related news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 9,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$331,101.63. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$13,040,415.50. Insiders have sold a total of 428,759 shares of company stock worth $20,884,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

