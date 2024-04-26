thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 10,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.59). thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

