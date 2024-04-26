Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Douglas Glenn Manner Sells 200,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$224,000.00.
Sintana Energy Trading Down 1.9 %
SEI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 804,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.14 million, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.
About Sintana Energy
