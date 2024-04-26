Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Douglas Glenn Manner Sells 200,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$224,000.00.

SEI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 804,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.14 million, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

