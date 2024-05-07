Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,704 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.48. 1,827,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,215. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73. The firm has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

