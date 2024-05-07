Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,320,000 after buying an additional 423,538 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,984. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

