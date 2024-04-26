iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 317,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. 187,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.