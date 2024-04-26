KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $9.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 361.75. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 545,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.