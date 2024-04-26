Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

