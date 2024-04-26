Insider Buying: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Acquires 5,608 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano purchased 5,608 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,609.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,345.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 352,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

