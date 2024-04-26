GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $272,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

