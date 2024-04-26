Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

VIA stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Via Renewables Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

