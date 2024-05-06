7,068 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.00. 597,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,247. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

