Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

