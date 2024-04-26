Analyzing 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) & 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) and 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 89bio and 2seventy bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 2 5 0 2.71 2seventy bio 0 5 3 0 2.38

89bio currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.52%. 2seventy bio has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 206.92%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than 2seventy bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.9% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of 2seventy bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 89bio and 2seventy bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -31.01% -27.84% 2seventy bio -216.73% -59.19% -29.67%

Risk and Volatility

89bio has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2seventy bio has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 89bio and 2seventy bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$142.19 million ($2.01) -4.10 2seventy bio $100.39 million 2.19 -$217.57 million ($4.42) -0.97

89bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2seventy bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2seventy bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

89bio beats 2seventy bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

