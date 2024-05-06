Truist Financial Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $96.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNTH. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.17.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,506. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

