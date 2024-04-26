Wayfair’s (W) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 3.7 %

W stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock worth $5,445,222. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.