Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$105.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.69.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$97.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.46. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.