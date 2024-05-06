Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. 2,503,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,559. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

