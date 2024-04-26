Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gold Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.