Head-To-Head Review: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) versus Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Pharmaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.38 million ($0.62) -5.65 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Pharmaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Risk & Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -40.07% -37.90% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Pharmaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease. The company also develops DM300, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. In addition, it develops treatment for neurological disease. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Pharmaxis

(Get Free Report)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.