Critical Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.14%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 SurgePays $137.14 million 0.57 $20.62 million $1.39 2.90

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A SurgePays 15.03% 104.66% 49.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SurgePays beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

