Abbrea Capital LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

