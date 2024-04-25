BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.12. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$20.51 and a twelve month high of C$23.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.