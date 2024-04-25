Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Grows By 1,700.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.3 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.