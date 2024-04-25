Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $82,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 112,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 492,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX remained flat at $60.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,014,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

