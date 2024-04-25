Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 418,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

