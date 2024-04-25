BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $286.57

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.57, but opened at $258.67. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $274.58, with a volume of 933,897 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.15.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

