iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.97. 1,791,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,094. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

